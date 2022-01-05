GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.84. GoHealth shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 64,506 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

