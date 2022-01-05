ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $23.62

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $24.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 5,339 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.