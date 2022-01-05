Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 169 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200 day moving average of $210.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.95 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.