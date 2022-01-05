Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $78.31

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.31, but opened at $80.99. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 1,124 shares traded.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 122.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.