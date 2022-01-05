PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

