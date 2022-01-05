Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 113.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 556,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

