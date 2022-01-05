LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.88

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 26545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $73,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

