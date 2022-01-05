ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 7.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63. 3,381,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 39,624,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

