Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $57.70. 9,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 220,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.