UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.33 Per Share

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 196.02 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £175.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.21).

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.40), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,730.01).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.