BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

In other BK Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of BK Technologies worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

