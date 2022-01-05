The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$71.71 and a 52 week high of C$99.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$93.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

