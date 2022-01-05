Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 38.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $266,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

