American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

