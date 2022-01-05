Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,848 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of DRI opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

