Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $232.65

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.65, but opened at $244.51. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $254.98, with a volume of 993 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

