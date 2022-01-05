Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 31,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,659. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

