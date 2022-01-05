Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 31,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,659. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
