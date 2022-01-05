Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,551,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $12,148,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,542. Ares Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

