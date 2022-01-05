Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Increases By 41.3%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TPH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

