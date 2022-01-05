Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Increases By 41.3%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TPH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.28.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
