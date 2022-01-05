Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $168,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

