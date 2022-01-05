Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,506 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

DLR stock opened at $169.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

