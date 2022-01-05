Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 33,615 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 129,593 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,205,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.