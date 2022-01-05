Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

