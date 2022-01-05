Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,647.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,735.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,769.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.