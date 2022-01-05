Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.