Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Glaukos stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

