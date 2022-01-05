-$0.18 EPS Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix AI posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

