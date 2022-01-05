Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 395.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

GLW opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

