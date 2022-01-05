Duality Advisers LP Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $199.08 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,530,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.