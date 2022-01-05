1,900 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

