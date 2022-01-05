Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 366.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.51.

ABNB stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

