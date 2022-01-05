Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

