Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSE:RQI opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

