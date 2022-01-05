Mint Club Market Cap Tops $25.55 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and $667,726.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,596,236,206 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.