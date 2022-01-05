Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.33

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $175.79, with a volume of 3345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Get Celanese alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.