Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 21957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
