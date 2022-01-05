Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 21957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Vonage alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.