Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.