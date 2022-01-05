Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $324.04 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

