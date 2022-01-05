Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $332.08 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $223.00 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.11.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

