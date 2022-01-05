Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.