Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,795 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

