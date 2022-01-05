Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

