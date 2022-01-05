Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.92% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.71 and a twelve month high of $119.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

