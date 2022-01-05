Banco Santander S.A. Sells 826 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $644.03 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.