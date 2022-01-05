Banco Santander S.A. Sells 35,199 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,199 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 158,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 147,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,184,000.

BATS ECH opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

