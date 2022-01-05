Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 720,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,491,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,664,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

