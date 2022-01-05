Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

