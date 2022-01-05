Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $295,484,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

