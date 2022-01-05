Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,508 shares of company stock worth $280,655,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

