150,000 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in United States Steel by 61.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on X shares. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of X stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

